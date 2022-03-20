PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 20 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon.

He set out his intention to advance Ukraine’s interests at this week’s NATO and G7 meetings and in upcoming bilateral engagement with key allies, and he asked for the President’s latest assessment of Ukraine’s military requirements in the face of Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ongoing commitment to work alongside international partners to coordinate support to strengthen Ukraine’s self defence. The leaders also discussed the ongoing negotiations and the Prime Minister reaffirmed his staunch support for Ukraine’s position.

Both leaders stressed the continued importance of sanctions in exerting pressure on Putin, and they condemned the abhorrent attacks on innocent civilians, following the appalling bombings in Mariupol.

The Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the bravery of Ukraine and was clear that the UK was committed to stepping up military, economic and diplomatic support in order to help bring an end to this terrible conflict.

The two leaders agreed to step up their direct communication even further in the days to come.