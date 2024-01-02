PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 2 January 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today.
He offered his condolences to all those Ukrainians killed and injured in barbaric Russian airstrikes over the Christmas period. The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to stand steadfastly by Ukraine as they fight aggression and occupation, throughout 2024 and into the future.
The leaders discussed recent developments in the conflict, including progress in the Black Sea and the success of the Ukrainian air defence, bolstered by UK-supplied ground-to-air missiles.
The Prime Minister set out ongoing UK work to provide military and diplomatic support to Ukraine, including through further deliveries of lethal aid, support for President Zelenskyy’s peace plan and a long-term security framework.