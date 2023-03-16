PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 16 March 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenksyy this afternoon.

The President updated on the latest situation in Bakhmut, and the leaders discussed the impressive defence of the city by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Both leaders paid tribute to the bravery of all those defending the region.

The Prime Minister reflected on his discussions with his French, US and Australian counterparts in recent days, and said the UK continued to work closely with allies to ensure Ukraine received the defensive equipment it needed.

He added that it was vital Ukraine had the capabilities to change the battlefield equation as soon as possible, and updated on the delivery of further UK military aid.

Discussing the ongoing training of Ukrainian forces in the UK, the Prime Minister said marines were today out on exercise in the UK, and both leaders agreed the addition of French forces to that training programme would help give Ukraine an additional advantage on the battlefield.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.