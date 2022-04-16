PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 16 April 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the bravery of Ukrainian forces who continue to valiantly defend their country’s freedom.

President Zelenskyy updated the Prime Minister on the situation in Mariupol, and the Prime Minister said he saluted Ukrainian resistance in the city.

The pair discussed the need for a long-term security solution for Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he would continue to work closely with allies and partners to ensure Ukraine could defend its sovereignty in the weeks and months to come.

The Prime Minister updated President Zelenskyy on new sanctions from the UK that came into force last week, and said the UK would continue to provide the means for Ukraine to defend itself, including armoured vehicles in the coming days.

The Prime Minister said international support for Ukraine only grew stronger and that he remained convinced Ukraine would succeed and Putin would fail.