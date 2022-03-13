PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 13 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this afternoon.

He commended the President and the Ukrainian people on their fortitude. The Prime Minister said Putin’s barbaric actions were testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity.

The leaders condemned the murders of Brent Renaud and countless innocent Ukrainians, and the abduction of the Mayors of Dniprorudne and Melitopol.

The Prime Minister outlined the support the UK continues to deliver to Ukraine. He said the UK would continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defence, working with partners including at Tuesday’s meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force in London.

The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to stand behind Ukraine in all their efforts to bring an end to this disastrous conflict.