PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 13 January 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this evening to relay the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for his country in the face of threatening Russian behaviour at their border.

He reiterated our commitment and that of our NATO allies to the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. The Prime Minister underlined that Ukraine must be free to choose its own destiny.

The leaders discussed the disastrous consequences of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the Prime Minister set out the preparations with our partners for coordinated and wide-ranging economic sanctions in response to any such action.

They agreed on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the current crisis and prevent a further escalation. The UK and Ukraine would continue working closely together with our international partners to that end.