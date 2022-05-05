PM call with President Zelenskyy: 5 May 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon.

He welcomed the opportunity to address the Ukrainian Parliament earlier this week, noting how important Ukraine’s democratic values are as a counterweight to Russia’s failing autocracy. President Zelenskyy said the Parliament’s welcome had been heartfelt, demonstrating the importance of the UK’s support for Ukraine.

The leaders discussed developments on the battlefield and the Ukrainian armed forces’ requirements, including the provision of longer-range weaponry to prevent the bombardment of civilians.

The Prime Minister also set out the importance of a robust and independent international judicial process to ensure those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine are held to account, and offered the UK’s continued support on war crimes evidence-gathering.

They agreed to speak again in the next few days.