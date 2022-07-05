PM call with President Zelenskyy: 5 July 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning to update on progress and discussions held at G7 and NATO last week.

President Zelenskyy set out the current situation in Ukraine, and recent Russian advances, and the Prime Minister updated on the latest UK military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks.

The Prime Minister said the world was behind Ukraine, and he believed President Zelenskyy’s military could retake territory recently captured by Putin’s forces.

On grain, the leaders agreed on the importance of getting it out of Ukraine as soon as possible, and the Prime Minister said the UK continued to work closely with partners on next steps and stood ready to help in any way possible.

The leaders also discussed the cases of British born Ukrainian fighters, who had been captured by Russian forces in recent weeks.

Speaking about yesterday’s recovery and reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Lugano, the Prime Minister said he welcomed Ukraine’s rebuild plans, and looked forward to the UK hosting next year’s event.

The pair also discussed Eurovision 2023, and the Prime Minister said the UK had asked the EBU to consider Ukraine’s proposals for the event.