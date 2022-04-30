PM call with President Zelenskyy: 30 April 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, as part of their regular dialogue.

President Zelenskyy updated on the fierce fighting in Eastern Ukraine and ongoing siege of Mariupol. He set out the equipment needed for the defence of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he is more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine and ensuring Putin fails, noting how hard the Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom.

He confirmed that the UK will continue to provide additional military aid to give the Ukrainians the equipment they needed to defend themselves.

The leaders also discussed progress of the UN-led effort to evacuate Mariupol and concern for the injured there. The Prime Minister offered the UK’s continued economic and humanitarian support.

The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy agreed to remain in close contact on next steps, in coordination with international allies and partners.