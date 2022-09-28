PM call with President Zelenskyy: 28 September 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenksyy this afternoon to underline the UK’s steadfast support in light of Russia’s sham referendums in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister made clear that the UK would never recognise Russian attempts to annexe sovereign territory. She reiterated that Ukraine could depend on the UK’s support until President Putin was defeated.

President Zelenskyy updated the Prime Minister on the current military situation, and welcomed her strong backing, including at the UN General Assembly last week.

The Prime Minister thanked President Zelenksyy for his work in securing the release of five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed how the UK and Ukraine could work together to secure Ukraine’s gas supplies in the long term.

Both agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days and weeks.