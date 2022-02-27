PM call with President Zelenskyy: 27 February 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy again this evening.

The Prime Minister lauded the bravery of the Ukrainian people following the Russian invasion and praised the leadership of President Zelenskyy in the face of such adversity.

The resistance of the Ukrainian people was heroic, the Prime Minister added.

President Zelenskyy said he believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from the UK and allies reached Ukraine.

The leaders agreed to continue to stay in close contact and the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s staunch support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.