Press release

PM call with President Zelenskyy: 23 March 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Published
23 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon.

President Zelenskyy updated on the latest developments on the ground, and the Prime Minister reiterated his admiration for the bravery of the Ukrainian armed forces and their success in repulsing Russia’s onslaught.

He said the bombardment of civilian areas, including the siege of Mariupol, is unconscionable and demands a response from the international community.

The Prime Minister set out his intention to use tomorrow’s G7 and NATO meetings to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin’s regime and work with partners to substantively increase defensive lethal aid to Ukraine. Leaders would look to address Ukraine’s requests and ensure President Zelenskyy is in the strongest possible position in ongoing peace talks.

The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy agreed to continue to remain in close contact in the coming days.

