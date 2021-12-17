PM call with President of Ukraine: 17 December 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon about the situation on Ukraine’s border with Russia.

The Prime Minister updated President Zelenskyy on his conversation with Russian President Putin earlier this week.

He reiterated the message relayed to President Putin about the UK’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. The Prime Minister underlined that the UK will use all its diplomatic and economic powers, in concert with allies, to prevent any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy discussed the importance of Ukraine and other European states reducing their dependence on Russian gas and the need to cultivate green and diverse energy sources.

The leaders agreed on value of ongoing dialogue, including with Russia, and resolved to stay in close contact. The Prime Minister reinforced the importance of all parties implementing the Minsk Agreements.