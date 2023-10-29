PM call with President Macron of France: 29 October 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Macron today following the expansion of Israel’s military operation against Hamas.

The leaders stressed the importance of getting urgent humanitarian support into Gaza. They agreed to work together on efforts both to get crucial food, fuel, water and medicine to those who need it, and to get foreign nationals out.

They expressed their shared concern at the risk of escalation in the wider region, in particular in the West Bank. The Prime Minister and President Macron updated on the conversations they have had with leaders in the region to stress the importance of working to ensure regional stability.

The Prime Minister and President Macron agreed that it was important not to lose sight of the long-term future of the region and, in particular, the need for a two-state solution. They underscored that Hamas does not represent ordinary Palestinians and that their barbarism should not undermine the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

The leaders said they would stay in close contact with one another and with leaders in the region.