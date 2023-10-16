PM call with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 16 October 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, this afternoon about the conflict in Gaza following Hamas’ terror attack.

The Prime Minister welcomed the opportunity to speak to President Erdoğan at this critical time, as an influential regional partner and NATO ally. The leaders shared their concerns about the risk of violence spreading in the region and agreed to work together to mitigate against further escalation.

The Prime Minister updated on the UK’s military deployments to the region, which provide surveillance capabilities and offer a platform to support humanitarian operations if needed.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself following last week’s abhorrent attack, noting that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. They discussed the importance of facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza and taking all reasonable measures to protect civilians caught up in the violence.

The leaders also agreed to work together with international partners to reinvigorate the Middle East Peace Process and bring about a peaceful and lasting resolution to this conflict.