PM call with President al-Sisi of Egypt: 28 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi this morning.

He welcomed growing cooperation between the United Kingdom and Egypt on trade, defence and security, and congratulated President Sisi on the impressive development of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister set out his deep concerns about the worsening conflict and view that Putin had made a tragic miscalculation. He said the UK would continue to work with international partners to increase the economic, diplomatic and military pressure on Russia to end the war.

The leaders discussed the geopolitical challenges arising from the invasion, including rising food prices and instability in the energy market.

They agreed to continue working together to address those issues, including by driving forward energy transition and further investment in renewables ahead of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh.