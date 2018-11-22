Press release
PM call with PM Sanchez: 21 November 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May calls Prime Minister Sanchez of Spain.
A Downing Street spokesperson said:
The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain this evening.
She said there had been good engagement between the UK, the Government of Spain and the Government of Gibraltar in order to come to an agreement in the Withdrawal Agreement and associated package of Memoranda of Understanding relating to Gibraltar. She said that the UK and Government of Gibraltar looked forward to these discussions continuing as we discuss the future relationship.
The Prime Minister reiterated her commitment to agreeing a deal that works for the whole UK family including Gibraltar, the other UK Overseas Territories and the Crown Dependencies.