PM call with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Støre: 24 February 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Støre today.

The leaders discussed the chilling developments overnight and the Prime Minister said he believed the full and violent invasion of Ukraine we have witnessed signalled a dark time for Europe and a disaster for the world.

Both updated on their planned sanctions to punish Russia for its appalling actions, and agreed on the need for continued coordination on economic measures to ensure they have maximum impact.

The Norwegian Prime Minister said he looked forward to hosting UK Armed Forces in Norway in the coming weeks as part of the long planned military exercise Cold Response.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact in the coming days.