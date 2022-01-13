PM call with NATO Secretary General: 13 January 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg this evening, to discuss the build-up of Russian troops on the border of Ukraine and to underline the unity and resolve of NATO members.

They shared grave concerns about the consequences of any Russian invasion of Ukraine, especially the cost in human lives from the ensuing conflict. They agreed on the importance of severe economic sanctions if Russia did invade.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General also underlined the importance of Russia not closing the door on dialogue, noting that the only way forward was for Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful discussions.

They agreed that Ukraine had to be free to aspire to NATO membership, and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s full support to NATO and the protection of the alliance.