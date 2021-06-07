PM call with financial services leaders: 7 June 2021

This morning the Prime Minister hosted a virtual roundtable with financial services leaders alongside the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey.

The discussions were wide ranging from boosting home ownership by transforming generation rent to generation buy, to levelling up and unlocking job opportunities from across the UK.

The Prime Minister began by thanking the sector for the role it had played in supporting firms and households during the pandemic.

The business leaders went on to discuss the economic recovery, with the Chancellor and the Prime Minister reinforcing the Government’s ongoing commitment to build back better and level up in every corner of the UK.

They also discussed how to support innovation and the competitiveness of the UK financial services sector now we have left the transition period. There was recognition of the new Global Talent Visa announced at Budget as an important step in helping ambitious businesses attract the brightest and best international talent.

The group welcomed ongoing collaboration to drive long-term innovation and green growth – cementing the UK’s position as a global financial centre.

Underpinning the discussions was a united drive to help deliver on ambitious climate change targets as we transition to net zero by 2050.

Today’s call will be followed by a series of Chancellor-led roundtables with key players from the finance sector in the lead up to the Chancellor’s and Governor’s Mansion House speeches.