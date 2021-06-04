G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting, June 2021: communique

Policy paper

This communique is from the G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting which took place in Oxford on 3 and 4 June 2021.

Department of Health and Social Care and The Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP
4 June 2021

G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting, communique, Oxford, 4 June, 2021

G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting, communique, Oxford, 4 June, 2021

G7 Therapeutics and Vaccines Clinical Trials Charter

G7 Therapeutics and Vaccines Clinical Trials Charter

The Health Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the USA and the Commissioner for Health and Food Safety of the European Union agreed this year’s health communique.

They agreed the communique during their meeting in Oxford on 3 and 4 June 2021. The UK invited Australia, India, the Republic of Korea and South Africa to join a session on the second day of the meeting as guests.

