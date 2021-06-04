G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting, June 2021: communique
This communique is from the G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting which took place in Oxford on 3 and 4 June 2021.
The Health Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the USA and the Commissioner for Health and Food Safety of the European Union agreed this year’s health communique.
They agreed the communique during their meeting in Oxford on 3 and 4 June 2021. The UK invited Australia, India, the Republic of Korea and South Africa to join a session on the second day of the meeting as guests.