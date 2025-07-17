Patients with long-term conditions to receive help from charities

Better support to understand and manage conditions from day one, improving quality of life and avoiding unnecessary hospital visits, supporting an NHS fit for the future as part of the Plan for change

Announced by the Prime Minister at the Civil Society Summit – the service is yet another example of how the government is working with civil society to deliver for working people

Hundreds of thousands of people diagnosed with long-term health conditions will receive extra help and support from expert charities, under a new service announced by the Prime Minister today (Thursday 17 July).

Diagnosis Connect will ensure patients are referred directly to trusted charities and support organisations as soon as they are diagnosed - providing personalised advice, information and guidance to help them manage their condition and feel more in control. This support is designed to complement, not replace, their usual NHS care. It recognises the vital role that civil society plays in helping repair the health of the nation.

With one in four people in the UK living with two or more long-term conditions this early, tailored support is vital. Patients living with multiple health issues often face the greatest challenges and the highest risk of complications. By helping people understand and manage their conditions from day one, the new service will help reduce flare-ups, improve quality of life and avoid unnecessary hospital visits.

The service, due to be launched in 2026, will support a quarter of a million people in its first two years focusing on areas like diabetes, mental health and lung conditions. It will be scaled up to reach hundreds of thousands more over the coming years.

The initiative, developed by the Richmond Group, was announced by the Prime Minister at the Civil Society Summit at the Science Museum, where he launched a new Civil Society Covenant to build stronger partnerships between government and charities, faith organisations, philanthropists, social investors and grassroots groups to deliver real results for working people.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

Being diagnosed with a long-term condition can be overwhelming. People are often handed a leaflet or a phone number and left to find help themselves—right when they’re feeling scared, confused and unsure where to turn. We’re changing that. Just as people with cancer or dementia are often guided to well-known charities for specialist advice and support, this new service will make sure patients with other long-term conditions are directly referred to trusted organisations from the moment they’re diagnosed. It’s about making it far easier to give people the emotional support, practical guidance and confidence they need to manage their condition and live fuller, more independent lives. Our Plan for Change is delivering for patients and making an NHs fit for the future.

In its first stage, launching in 2026, Diagnosis Connect will focus on patients diagnosed in primary care—such as at their GP surgery. Patients will be automatically connected with specialist charities that offer helplines, information, local support groups and services tailored to their condition.

As the programme expands, a digital referral system will allow NHS teams in all healthcare settings—including hospitals—to connect patients to a broad network of voluntary, community, and social enterprise organisations.

Initially, the service will focus on key areas such as diabetes, lung conditions and mental health, with further conditions added over time.

As part of the government’s 10 Year Health Plan to shift the health service from analogue to digital, patients will be sent a text or push notification via the NHS App with information about relevant support groups and charities should they wish to seek further help.

Juliet Bouverie OBE, CEO of the Stroke Association and Chair of The Richmond Group of Charities said:

240 people of all ages wake up to stroke every day in the UK having lost the ability to move, speak or even swallow with lifelong repercussions for their mental health and quality of life. As the UK’s only stroke-specific support charity, we know the huge difference it makes to people affected by stroke to get information, help, and guidance easily and accessibly when they need it most. We have recently been trialling a similar programme to ensure people affected by stroke know about our services right from the point of diagnosis. So, we’re confident that Diagnosis Connect can help transform the early stages of recovery and rehabilitation for the 1.4 million stroke survivors in the UK today and their loved ones. As the Government reforms the country’s healthcare, charities, like ourselves, have real potential to be an invaluable support for those who need us.

Gemma Peters, Chief Executive Officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:

We welcome today’s commitment from the Government to work in partnership to ensure support is available for people from day one. From the moment someone hears the words ‘you’ve got cancer’ lives are turned upside down and having the right support in place is vital. Currently, there are almost 3.5 million people living with cancer across the UK and too many people face unacceptable differences in their experiences of diagnosis, treatment, and care because of who they are or where they live. This has to change. Better is possible and through our work with the government we want to ensure that everyone living with cancer gets the best care the UK has to offer. Macmillan is here for everyone. No matter your question or your needs specially trained advisers are available on our Support Line and more ways to get support can also be found on our website.

Duleep Allirajah, Chief Executive of The Richmond Group of Charities, said:

We are delighted that the government, as part of its 10 Year Health Plan, has committed to this pioneering digitally enabled service, helping more people diagnosed with health conditions to manage through expert support from charities. Being diagnosed with a health condition can be a time of worry, questions and fears for the future. It’s when access to the right kind of support makes all the difference. Charities provide vital guidance, understanding and support to individuals, through personalised information, helplines, access to specialists and links to others who also live with the condition. The Richmond Group of Charities helped develop this proposal for automatic referrals to specialist charity support. We look forward to this becoming second-nature, so that all people with long-term conditions can benefit from support when they need it.

Chris Larkin, Associate Director of Services at Alzheimer’s Society, said:

There are currently around one million people in the UK living with dementia. A third of those are undiagnosed, leaving them to face the devastating realities of dementia without access to the vital care, support and treatment that a diagnosis can bring. For those who do manage to access a diagnosis, they tell us that finding the right support can often feel like trying to navigate a maze, with multiple dead ends and wrong turns. Diagnosis Connect has the potential to hand families a map and steer them in the right direction, towards people who understand dementia, guiding them from diagnosis through to end of life.

Alzheimer’s Society’s services are a lifeline for people affected by dementia. We’re ready to work with the Government and share our knowledge from supporting people through one of the hardest times in their lives.

Sarah Sleet, Chief Executive at Asthma + Lung UK, said:

We are delighted to see Diagnosis Connect being taken up by the government, an approach Asthma + Lung UK has already championed as a game-changer for people newly diagnosed with lung conditions. As the NHS shifts its focus from moving more care out of hospital and into the community, ensuring people have access to advice and support to manage chronic health conditions is crucial. It makes absolute sense for the government to work in partnership with health charities to do this, capitalising on our vast expertise and community connections. Respiratory illness is the leading cause of emergency hospital admissions, yet levels of basic care for lung conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are worryingly low. Signposting people to organisations like Asthma + Lung UK from the moment they are diagnosed can make all the difference. We know that with the right support and information, people are better able manage their lung conditions, meaning they can stay well and out of hospital. We all have a role to play in supporting the NHS and keeping patients safe and supported. Asthma + Lung UK is committed to doing our part, together with other charities.

Dr David Chaney, Director of Services, Community and Improvement at Diabetes UK, said:

Being diagnosed with diabetes can be an overwhelming and often lonely experience. It can be difficult to know where to turn. Getting the right support from day one can make all the difference, giving people the best chance of living well with diabetes and reducing their risk of developing devastating complications in the future. We’re delighted to see the Government harnessing the support offered by charities, through Diagnosis Connect. By connecting people to charities from the moment of diagnosis, this initiative will help embed early, compassionate support into everyone’s diabetes journey, so no-one faces a life-changing diagnosis alone.

Nick Moberly, Chief Executive at the MS Society, said:

We’re really pleased the government is supporting Diagnosis Connect. More than 150,000 people live with MS in the UK, and this new service has real potential to ensure everyone gets timely information and vital support at diagnosis to help them live well with MS. This first stage is a positive step forward in better connecting the NHS to charities. Together with the Richmond Group we look forward to developing Diagnosis Connect to help provide personalised advice, information and guidance to our communities in England.

Helen Buckingham, Chair of National Voices, said:

Being diagnosed with a new and potentially serious health condition can be an overwhelming, burdensome and sometimes frightening experience. We know from our members that providing support at the point of diagnosis is vital to ensuring that people have the skills and confidence to manage their condition, reducing the risk of deterioration. The VCSE sector, properly funded, can play an important part in making the 10 Year vision a reality. This is just one example of the value of enabling the sector to perform their unique role in the health system; supporting the people they advocate for. We hope to see many more.

David Newbold, Director of Community at Parkinson’s UK, said:

We are pleased to see the government launch the first phase of Diagnosis Connect. This new initiative builds on the great work of many charities in supporting people as soon as they are diagnosed with a health condition. Since 2019, we have been trialling our own pioneering service, Parkinson’s Connect, which refers newly diagnosed people to our community of support. So we believe Diagnosis Connect will supercharge our service, ensuring no one is left uncertain of where to turn when diagnosed with Parkinson’s. We look forward to working with the DHSC and the NHS to shape and deliver this vital new programme.

Rachel Power, Chief Executive, The Patients Association said:

This is a welcome initiative that rightly recognises the vital role expert charity support plays in helping patients manage long-term conditions. Our work shows that patients living in underserved neighbourhoods often struggle to get the information they need and face barriers when communicating with healthcare professionals. Early access to trusted charities at the point of diagnosis can make a real difference. For it to truly succeed, the referral system needs to capture the full diversity of support available, from established national charities to grassroots community organisations. Done right, this could help reduce health inequalities and be transformative for all patient outcomes.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said:

When people are struggling with their mental health, it can be hard to know where to turn. Charities like Rethink Mental Illness and Mental Health UK offer trusted, user-informed advice and support, built with and regularly reviewed by the people it’s designed to help. Diagnostics Connect will help ensure people get the best possible guidance when they need it most. Our work in areas like Somerset, Sheffield and Tower Hamlets has shown the positive impact of the NHS working in partnership with charities and community groups to create smoother pathways to care. This initiative is an important step forward, strengthening the third sector’s vital role in complementing the NHS and ensuring people get the support they need.

Deborah Alsina, Chief Executive, Versus Arthritis said: