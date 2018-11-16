Open Forums for UK Nationals in the Netherlands

The Dutch government and municipalities (gemeentes) support these forums, joining the panels and answering questions about the impact of the UK leaving the EU. UK Nationals have rights and responsibilities when living in the Netherlands. One consistent piece of advice the Dutch government has given is ensuring you are registered with your gemeente (local municipality), using your current address. The Dutch government is planning to write to UK Nationals on or near the 29 March 2019.

The meetings provide an opportunity to update you on the latest developments as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

The following meetings have been held, and further events, will be announced here and on our Facebook page. If you want to be updated by email, please subscribe by emailing ukinnl@fco.gov.uk.

Previous open forums

9 October - The Hague

25 October - Amsterdam

1 November - Groningen

6 November - Utrecht

Upcoming open forums

You can register for meetings, through the Eventbrite links below:

20 November – Eindhoven – link to register

29 November – Maastricht – link to register

Once you’ve registered, you will receive a confirmation email that includes the precise location of the meeting. The meetings will start with a short introduction to update you on the progress made so far in the negotiations and will be followed by a Q&A session.

We will also be holding a Facebook live event early December and will be advertising this soon.

For further information, visit our Living in the Netherlands Guide for practical information, such as how to register as a resident. You can receive email alerts whenever the guide is updated by signing up here.

For questions concerning your rights as a UK National in the Netherlands, please contact us contact us here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Update on citizens’ rights in the context of the EU Exit negotiations

More information on the UK’s departure from the European Union

Living in the Netherlands Guide

Immigration and Naturalisation Service Brexit page (Dutch government)

British Embassy in the Netherlands