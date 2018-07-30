News story
Next-generation low carbon vehicle technology: apply for funding
Organisations can apply for a share of up to £20 million to develop vehicle technologies that reduce CO2 emissions and build the UK’s supply chain.
The Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) has £20 million to invest in technologies that support the development of low carbon propulsion technology in the UK and anchor a next-generation supply chain.
The APC is a 10-year, £1 billion joint government and industry commitment. It is designed to accelerate the development of low carbon propulsion technologies and make the UK a global centre of excellence for low carbon vehicle development and production. This is the latest round of funding.
The competition process is delivered by Innovate UK.
Developing low and zero emission technologies in the UK
The APC is particularly looking for projects that support the UK’s long-term capabilities and supply chain in the design, build and manufacture of low-emission vehicle technologies.
Projects must help make capabilities a permanent part of the UK supply chain. They must be in the following areas:
- alternative propulsion systems
- electric machines and power electronics
- energy storage and energy management
- lightweight vehicle and powertrain structures
- thermal propulsion systems
Projects must have a proven technology concept and demonstrate that there is a clear route to market. The primary technology application must be automotive.
Competition information
- the competition opens on 6 August 2018 and the deadline for applications is midday on 3 October 2018
- projects must be led by a business working in partnership with others, and must include an SME and a vehicle manufacturer or tier 1 supplier
- total project costs should range between £5 million and £40 million. They can last between 18 and 42 months
- organisations could attract up to 70% of their project costs
- a briefing event will be held on 16 August 2018 for advice on applying for APC funding