Next-generation low carbon vehicle technology: apply for funding

The Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) has £20 million to invest in technologies that support the development of low carbon propulsion technology in the UK and anchor a next-generation supply chain.

The APC is a 10-year, £1 billion joint government and industry commitment. It is designed to accelerate the development of low carbon propulsion technologies and make the UK a global centre of excellence for low carbon vehicle development and production. This is the latest round of funding.

The competition process is delivered by Innovate UK.

Developing low and zero emission technologies in the UK

The APC is particularly looking for projects that support the UK’s long-term capabilities and supply chain in the design, build and manufacture of low-emission vehicle technologies.

Projects must help make capabilities a permanent part of the UK supply chain. They must be in the following areas:

alternative propulsion systems

electric machines and power electronics

energy storage and energy management

lightweight vehicle and powertrain structures

thermal propulsion systems

Projects must have a proven technology concept and demonstrate that there is a clear route to market. The primary technology application must be automotive.

Competition information