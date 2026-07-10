New UK CMO activity guidelines show every movement counts

Latest evidence highlights the importance of incorporating strength and balance activities throughout life, including those on GLP-1 agonists including for people taking GLP-1 diabetes and weight loss drugs.

Evidence is stronger than ever, showing health benefits increase with more time spent active, however the biggest gains in health are in moving from inactivity to any level of activity

The UK Chief Medical Officers have today published refreshed Physical Activity Guidelines, showing evidence continues to build that regular movement – no matter how small – can have significant benefits for people’s physical and mental health.

The updated guidance reflects the latest scientific evidence on physical activity and sedentary behaviour, finding the existing recommended activity levels across all age groups to remain accurate. Findings include a renewed emphasis on the health benefits of light-intensity activity, reducing prolonged periods of sitting, and including strength and balance exercises as part of everyday life. Those on GLP-1 agonist drugs to combat obesity need to maintain muscle strength.

The guidelines cover all stages of life, including children and young people, adults, older adults, disabled people and women during pregnancy and after birth. They reinforce the message that building activity into everyday routines can help improve health and wellbeing. The new evidence base on the positive effects of physical activity in women is stronger than in previously.

Regular physical activity plays an important role in reducing the risk of a range of many long-term conditions, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers, while also supporting good mental health and wellbeing. By helping people build movement into everyday life, the refreshed guidance supports the government’s ambition to shift healthcare from treating illness to preventing it.

The refreshed guidance also recognises that physical activity does not need to take place in long or structured sessions to have a positive impact. Walking to the shops, wheeling, taking the stairs, dancing, gardening, active play and household tasks can all contribute towards improving health when carried out regularly.

The UK CMOs, Professor Chris Whitty, Professor Michael McBride, Professor Gregor Smith and Professor Isabel Oliver, said:

We are delighted to be publishing the updated UK CMO physical activity guidelines, with new and stronger supporting evidence on the key role physical activity plays in improving and maintaining health in adults. The evidence has strengthened for women. Evidence continues to show that if physical activity were a drug, we would refer to it as a miracle cure, due to the great many illnesses it can prevent or treat. It is now clear that even small amounts of physical activity produce important benefits compared to none, and the benefits steadily increase up to the recommended 150 minutes a week. The evidence of the need to maintain strength and balance as we age, which may require different sorts of physical activity, including those on GLP1-agonist drugs for weight management or diabetes has strengthened. New evidence also highlights the benefits of physical activity for health far outweigh the risks in many groups who might be concerned about this, including for people living with disability and most long-term conditions.

Alongside the publication, the Department of Health and Social Care is releasing a suite of updated resources, including infographics and communications materials, to help organisations promote the guidance consistently. These resources are intended to support professionals working across health, education, local government, sport and the voluntary sector to encourage people to build movement into their daily lives in ways that work for them.

The updated evidence reinforces that making small, sustainable changes can deliver meaningful health benefits over time, supporting healthier lives and helping to prevent a range of long-term health conditions.

Public Health Minister Hodgson said:

Being physically active is one of the simplest ways people can improve both their physical and mental health, and these refreshed guidelines provide clear, evidence-based advice to help everyone make movement part of everyday life. Whether it’s walking to school, playing in the park, taking the stairs or getting active at home, small changes can add up to significant health benefits. As we head into the summer holidays, we’re encouraging families to take advantage of the opportunities to get moving together and build healthy habits that can last a lifetime.

The publication comes ahead of the summer holidays, when some children’s activity levels often decline, providing families with simple, evidence-based advice to help stay active throughout the summer and beyond.

Chris Boardman, Chair of Sport England, said:

Physical activity is one of the closest things we have to a wonder cure. Whether it’s a walk to the shops, a bike ride, a jog or a game of football, moving more improves our physical and mental health, helps us stay independent for longer, and connects us with the people and places around us. Making it easier and more enjoyable to be active, especially for those who need it most, has the power to change lives. It strengthens families, communities and, ultimately, our nation. These updated guidelines give people clear, evidence-based advice on what we’re aiming for and how to build more movement into everyday life. They will play an important role in helping more people enjoy the benefits of being active, creating a healthier, happier and more resilient nation.

Paul Farmer, Chair Richmond Group of Charities and CEO Age UK said:

We are pleased to see that the revised activity guidelines emphasise that any activity is better than none. This is so important to people with long term health conditions, who are one of the least active groups, yet have the most to gain in health benefits from physical activity. Supporting movement in daily life and tackling inactivity has long been one of the Richmond Group’s shared priorities through the We Are Undefeatable programme, and we look forward to working with CMO and DHSC to make sure the guidelines are implemented with those least active groups in mind.

Andy Taylor, CEO of the Active Partnerships National Organisation, said:

These refreshed guidelines are a reflection of the growing evidence that all movement is beneficial, but they also remind us that the greatest opportunity lies in supporting those people who are currently the least active. By listening to communities, understanding the specific barriers that people face in different places, and collaborating with them to find solutions that work for them, we can help more people benefit from being active. Across England, the Active Partnerships Network connects and collaborates with partners in different sectors such as health, local government, education, transport, the voluntary sector, as well as community sports organisations and local communities, turning national guidance into local action. .Together, we can use this evidence and the guidelines to reduce health inequalities, build healthier communities, and ensure more people have the opportunity to lead active lives.

Dr Natasha Jones, President, Faculty of Sport and Exercise Medicine (FSEM(UK)) said:

The Faculty of Sport and Exercise Medicine (FSEM(UK)) fully supports the updated Chief Medical Officer guidance for physical activity throughout the life course. This new guidance, reflecting current best evidence, highlights the importance of reducing time spent sitting. It also recognises the importance of choice of activity, especially for older people living with health conditions. This is vitally important if we are to tackle the root causes of inequality in relation to physical activity. FSEM(UK) has recently published a supportive resource, moving medicine everybody, which supports these new guidelines by helping people living with long term conditions build activity into their lives in a sustainable and achievable way.

Cameron Saunders, CEO of ukactive, said:

Physical activity is the foundation of preventing ill health and improving our nation’s wellbeing. A quarter of adults in England do less than 30 minutes of activity a week so these guidelines provide a huge opportunity to reduce health inequalities by helping more people to take the first step. As well as aerobic activity, it’s vital to include activities that support strength and balance; these are crucial at all ages to stay healthy, independent and to avoid injury. Strength activities help prevent musculoskeletal conditions and are also essential for those using obesity medication for weight management. Strength can come from everyday tasks like heavy gardening or DIY and today it’s great to see more women and older adults enjoying resistance training in the gym too. Physical activity is proven to prevent more than 20 chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, many types of cancer, depression, anxiety, and dementia – put simply, by being more active we can live happier, healthier lives.

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said:

Places where people move are run or shaped by councils: parks, leisure centres, swimming pools, footpaths and the streets children use to get to school. The message that any movement is better than none is one councils can build on with residents who find 150 minutes a week daunting. The new emphasis on strength and balance is particularly welcome. Council leisure services and falls prevention programmes are already helping older people stay steady on their feet, and this will only grow in importance as more people use weight loss drugs and need to protect their muscle strength alongside.

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