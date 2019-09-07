Guidance
Physical activity guidelines: UK Chief Medical Officers' report
A report from the Chief Medical Officers in the UK on the amount and type of physical activity people should be doing to improve their health.
Documents
Details
The report contains guidance for health professionals, policymakers and others working to promote physical activity, sport and exercise for health benefits.
Published 7 September 2019
Last updated 9 January 2020 + show all updates
Last updated 9 January 2020 + show all updates
- Added welsh language version of physical activity guidelines report: 'Canllawiau Gweithgarwch Corfforol Prif Swyddogion Meddygol y DU'.
- The infographic on physical exercise for children and young people on page 28 has been corrected to represent the guidelines more clearly. The recommendation to ‘include muscle and bone strengthening activities 3 times per week’ has been changed to ‘activities to develop movement skills, and muscle and bone strength across the week'.
- First published.