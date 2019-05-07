New technology for zero-emission vehicles: apply for funding

The need to reduce UK carbon emissions has created new industries and opportunities. This is outlined in the 2016 Industrial Strategy Automotive Sector Deal, designed to ensure that the UK benefits from the transition to ultra-low and zero-emission vehicles by continuing to build the innovative and competitive supply chain needed to secure international investment.

£25 million is available through an Innovate UK and Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) competition to support pre-production projects that can enhance the UK’s long-term capabilities and supply chain in zero-emission vehicles.

Developing the zero-emission supply chain

The APC 13 competition is seeking collaborative R&D projects that can support the long-term development and supply chain of zero-emission vehicles.

Eligible projects must either speed up the development of low- and zero-emission vehicles or demonstrate a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. This can involve improving production and competitiveness in design, build and manufacturing across technologies such as:

alternative propulsion systems

electric machines and power electronics

energy storage and management

lightweight vehicles and powertrain structures

thermal propulsion systems

Projects that will make a positive impact on the UK supply chain will be prioritised. This can include:

creating new supply chains in zero-emission vehicles and electrification

delivering a UK-centric high value manufacturing and sourcing footprint

lowering the overall cost of goods sold to customers

attracting new companies not traditionally serving the automotive sector

Competition information