News story
New technology for zero-emission vehicles: apply for funding
Organisations can apply for a share of £25 million to support low-carbon propulsion technology in the automotive sector.
The need to reduce UK carbon emissions has created new industries and opportunities. This is outlined in the 2016 Industrial Strategy Automotive Sector Deal, designed to ensure that the UK benefits from the transition to ultra-low and zero-emission vehicles by continuing to build the innovative and competitive supply chain needed to secure international investment.
£25 million is available through an Innovate UK and Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) competition to support pre-production projects that can enhance the UK’s long-term capabilities and supply chain in zero-emission vehicles.
Developing the zero-emission supply chain
The APC 13 competition is seeking collaborative R&D projects that can support the long-term development and supply chain of zero-emission vehicles.
Eligible projects must either speed up the development of low- and zero-emission vehicles or demonstrate a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. This can involve improving production and competitiveness in design, build and manufacturing across technologies such as:
- alternative propulsion systems
- electric machines and power electronics
- energy storage and management
- lightweight vehicles and powertrain structures
- thermal propulsion systems
Projects that will make a positive impact on the UK supply chain will be prioritised. This can include:
- creating new supply chains in zero-emission vehicles and electrification
- delivering a UK-centric high value manufacturing and sourcing footprint
- lowering the overall cost of goods sold to customers
- attracting new companies not traditionally serving the automotive sector
Competition information
- the competition opens on 13 May 2019 and the deadline for registration is at midday on 10 July 2019
- organisations must be based in the UK and work with at least 1 micro-, small- or medium-sized business
- total eligible costs must be 50% match funded and between £5-40 million
- a briefing event will be held on 14 May 2019