New study shows positive impact of genetic code on TB treatment

Public Health England ( PHE ) scientists have been part of a UK-wide collaboration which found that our understanding of tuberculosis ( TB ) genetic code is now detailed enough to predict a person’s response to TB treatments. With rapid DNA sequencing technologies available, it will be possible to give the correct drugs to more patients, improving cure rates and helping to stop the spread of drug-resistant strains.

This study was led by the international CRyPTIC consortium based at the University of Oxford and facilitated by the UK government’s 100,000 Genomes Project in partnership with PHE . It is by far the largest of its kind, covering over 10,000 TB genomes from 16 equal partner countries around the globe.

Professor Derrick Crook, Director of the National Infection Service at PHE , said:

We are delighted by the results of this study which suggest that we will be able to treat patients with the right treatments more quickly. This is particularly important in an infection like TB where we know that many people who have the infection may be homeless or not have good access to the health system. Being able to choose the most effective drugs when starting treatment should lead to a quicker reduction in the infection being passed on to others. This comes after new data published yesterday, Tuesday 25 September 2018, by PHE revealed that the number of people in England diagnosed with tuberculosis is at its lowest level since 1990, raising the hope that it will soon be consigned to the history books.

Background