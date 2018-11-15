New online service launched for PIP appeals

Rollout of the new digital service in England and Wales will make the application process simpler, and reduce uncertainty while waiting for a decision by enabling people to track the progress of their case.

More than 2,600 applications have been received by the service so far. The number of appeals rejected because of errors in paperwork completed by appellants fell by 45%.

Throughout the development process, HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has worked alongside the judiciary, with members of the public and with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to make sure users’ needs are met. Applicants who used the new service report back that it’s easy to use and straightforward.

Comments from people lodging an appeal have included:

This is a totally new experience for me, and I never thought I could do it by myself, but I am so pleased at how easy it was.” – Social Security and Child Support (SSCS) service user, September 2018 So straightforward and easy to use.” – SSCS service user, July 2018 No glaring issues, all in all a pleasant and easy experience.” – SSCS service user, August 2018

Regional Tribunal Judge Jeremy Bennett, Social Security and Child Support, London Region, said:

Those that have so far appealed online seem to find the system straightforward. The information provided on the online appeal form seems to be of a standard that allows judges to progress the appeals. The challenge is to find ways to make the online appeal form accessible to as many appellants as possible and to make it the appeal route of choice for SSCS appellants.

The service is part of HMCTS’s ambitious £1bn programme of reform, which aims to bring new technology and modern ways of working to what is – and will remain – the best justice system in the world.