New MHRA Chair Anthony Harnden outlines priorities as he starts role

In his first 100 days, Anthony’s priority will be talking and listening to staff and partner organisations so he can gain a strong understanding of how to drive forward the strategic direction of the MHRA to maintain the UK as a global centre of excellence in life sciences, in the best interests of patients and the public.

Anthony will be particularly focused on helping the MHRA:

Protect patient safety through robust safety surveillance systems

Embrace risk-proportionate regulation

Foster an inclusive workplace where people flourish.

Anthony is a professor of primary care at the University of Oxford. Until the end of December 2024 he was also a registrant council member of the General Medical Council and Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

He worked for the NHS for 40 years and notably will bring 33 years experience of working directly with patients during his time as general practitioner in Wheatley, Oxfordshire.

Anthony was also previously Deputy Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and played a key role in ensuring public trust and patient safety during the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

