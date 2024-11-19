New chair of the MHRA

Anthony Harnden has been appointed as the new chair of the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Anthony is a Professor of Primary Care at the University of Oxford, and until the end of December 2024, a registrant Council member of the General Medical Council and Chair of the Renumeration Committee. He worked for the NHS for 40 years and notably will bring 33 years experience of working directly with patients during his time as General Practitioner in Wheatley, Oxfordshire.

Anthony was also previously Deputy Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and played a key role in ensuring public trust and patient safety during the distribution of the Covid vaccine.

He succeeds former MHRA chair Stephen Lightfoot, who served from September 2020 and stepped down in 2023.

The chair will play a key role in driving forward the strategic direction of MHRA to maintain the UK as a global centre of excellence in life sciences, in the best interests of patients and the public.

Health Minister Karin Smyth said:

I am delighted to welcome Anthony, who brings a wealth of regulatory and healthcare experience, including 33 years as a General Practitioner. The MHRA plays a vital role in ensuring the safe use of medicines, medical devices and blood transfusions across the UK and I look forward to working with Anthony as we reform our health service and make it fit for the future.

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive said:

We are delighted to welcome Professor Anthony Harnden as our new Chair. Anthony brings with him a wealth of experience from across the healthcare sector and academia that will be invaluable when advising on the strategic direction of the Agency to protect and promote public health. I would also like to say an enormous thank you to Amanda Calvert, Michael Whitehouse OBE and Professor Graham Cooke for their sterling work co-chairing the MHRA board on an interim basis since July 2023.

Professor Anthony Harnden said: