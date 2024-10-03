DHSC public appointments: 2024 to 2025
Non-executive appointments to the Department of Health and Social Care's public bodies and committees from October 2024 to March 2025.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Information about appointments made between January and September 2024 is available on the public appointments announcements page.
See DHSC non-executive appointments for appointments made between 2013 and 2023.
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care appoints the chairs and other non-executive members of the following bodies:
- Advisory Committee on Clinical Impact Awards (chair and medical director only)
- Advisory Committee on Resource Allocation (chair only)
- British Pharmacopoeia Commission
- Care Quality Commission (including Healthwatch England chair)
- Commission on Human Medicines
- Committee on Mutagenicity of Chemicals in Food, Consumer Products and the Environment
- Food Standards Agency
- Health Research Authority
- Health Services Safety Investigations Body
- Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority
- Human Tissue Authority
- Independent Reconfiguration Panel
- Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
- National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
- NHS Blood and Transplant
- NHS Business Services Authority
- NHS Counter Fraud Authority
- NHS England
- NHS Pay Review Body (chair is appointed by the Prime Minister)
- NHS Pensions Board (chair only)
- NHS Resolution
- Office for Strategic Coordination of Health Research (chair only)
- Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (chair is appointed by the Prime Minister)
- UK Health Security Agency
The Secretary of State is also responsible for appointing:
- the National Data Guardian
- the Patient Safety Commissioner
- non-executive members of the Department of Health and Social Care’s departmental board
For further information on public appointments, contact appointments.team@dhsc.gov.uk.