New members appointed to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments

The Prime Minister has confirmed the latest appointments of political members to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.

The Rt Hon Lord (Larry) Whitty will become the Labour-nominated member as of 1 July 2019; and the Rt Hon Lord (Eric) Pickles the Conservative-nominated member as of 1 January 2020 to replace the Baroness (Angela) Browning as she comes to the end of her term. The Cabinet Office is shortly due to launch a recruitment campaign to appoint a new Chair.

The Prime Minister has invited the First Minister and Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), the Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP to nominate a candidate to sit on the Committee. The Lord (Michael) German OBE has been the Liberal Democrat-nominated member since 2014 when appointed under the Coalition Government. His term has been extended for a short period pending the appointment of the SNP member.

The Advisory Committee for Business Appointments is a UK-wide body that provides independent advice on applications submitted under the UK Government’s Business Appointment Rules from former ministers, senior civil servants and other Crown servants, including former Ministers from the devolved Administrations.

Political and independent members are appointed for five year, non-renewable terms. More information about the Committee can be found on their website.

The political membership of the Committee is intended to reflect the current political party composition in the House of Commons by representing the three largest political parties at the time of each political appointment. Political members are nominated on the recommendation of the leader of the relevant political party.