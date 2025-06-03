New JCVI Chair appointed

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard will step down as JCVI chair on 30 September 2025 after 12 years of leadership

Professor Wei Shen Lim KBE, who is currently deputy chair of the JCVI and chair of the COVID-19 sub-committee, will become the new JCVI chair from 1 October 2025

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard will step down as chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation ( JCVI ) on 30 September 2025, after sitting on the committee for over a decade.

The JCVI is an independent departmental expert committee which has worked for over 6 decades to ensure that immunisation programmes in the UK are both world-leading and a cost-effective use of public money - optimising the protection of children and adults from serious infections.

Sir Andrew was appointed chair of the JCVI in 2013, having previously served as a member of the JCVI ’s meningococcal sub-committee. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in advising governments on vaccination matters, serving not only as chair of the main JCVI committee, but also as chair of the human papillomavirus (HPV), influenza and respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV ) sub-committees. Sir Andrew remains a valued expert on vaccination and immunisation as director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Ashall Professor of infection and immunity at the University of Oxford, and a paediatric infectious disease consultant at Oxford’s Children’s Hospital.

Following an open and competitive recruitment process, Professor Wei Shen Lim KBE will be appointed as the new chair of the JCVI from 1 October 2025. Professor Lim KBE is a consultant in respiratory medicine at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and an honorary professor of respiratory medicine for the University of Nottingham. He currently serves as the deputy chair of the JCVI and chair of the COVID-19 sub-committee.

Dr Thomas Waite, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England said: