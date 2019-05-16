New garden community for Greater Exeter

A new garden community of up to 20,000 much-needed new homes will be built across Exeter and the surrounding area, the Minister of State for Housing has announced today (16 May 2019).

As part of the deal for the South-West, the homes will be built in the region by 2040, providing properties for families and vibrant new communities in the picturesque Devon surroundings.

These will be communities where people can live, work and raise families in a quality development.

With £750,000 of government funding backing the project, the money will be used to fund dedicated project teams, master planning work, and studies to anticipate and offset the impact of housing growth.

Minister of State for Housing Kit Malthouse MP said:

This is fantastic news for Exeter and the surrounding area.

We are making an urgent push to build more, better, faster, and it is good to see the authorities working together to plan 20,000 much-needed properties built in Devon.

This project is the next latest step towards meeting our aim of building 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s, in the areas where people need them the most.

Three councils - Exeter City Council, East Devon Council and Teignbridge District Council – are working together on plans for the development.

The new scheme in Greater Exeter announced today will join the 28 existing garden communities the government is currently supporting, which are already delivering new homes today (16 May 2019).