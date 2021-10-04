New Every Mind Matters campaign to improve people's mental health

New campaign launched after half of adults in England say pandemic negatively impacted their mental health

First campaign launched by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) will help adults improve their mental wellbeing

Campaign backed by celebrities Stephen Fry, Arlo Parks and Jay Blades

The general public is urged to find “what works for me” to support their mental wellbeing as the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) launches the latest Better Health – Every Mind Matters (EMM) campaign.

The campaign empowers people to look after their mental health by directing them to free, practical tips and advice. By answering five simple questions through the Every Mind Matters platform, people can get a tailored “Mind Plan”, giving them personalised tips to help deal with stress and anxiety, boost their mood, sleep better and feel more in control.

New research commissioned by OHID reveals nearly half (49%) of adults in England said the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on their mental wellbeing. And more than a third of all adults in England (34% or 15.1 million) said they did not know what to do to help improve their mental wellbeing.

Younger adults reported struggling the most, with 57% of 18-34-year olds saying their mental wellbeing was negatively impacted by the pandemic, and just under half (44%) reporting that they did not know what to do to help.

This is the first campaign delivered by the new Office for Health Improvements and Disparities which was launched on 1 October with the aim of tackling health inequalities across the country.

Minister for Care and Mental Health, Gillian Keegan, said:

The public showed great resilience throughout the pandemic, but it has served as a stark reminder that we all need to look after ourselves not only physically, but mentally. There are simple steps we can all be taking to improve our mental wellbeing and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. For anyone who is unsure what they can do, I urge you to visit Every Mind Matters and take advantage of the expert advice and practical tips available to you.

Claire Murdoch, NHS National Director for Mental Health, said:

The last year has taken its toll on people’s mental health but NHS staff have responded rapidly to treat more people with mental health issues than ever before – rolling out 24/7 crisis lines across the country and mental health support teams in schools during the pandemic. The NHS is here for you, so if you’re struggling with anxiety and depression our rapidly expanding talking therapy services are available, while anyone who needs urgent help can access our 24/7 NHS crisis lines - available to people of all ages. I would encourage everyone to look after their mental health, and by answering five simple questions, get a tailored ‘mind plan’ which will give you tips to help boost your mood, sleep better and deal with stress and anxiety.

Over 3.4 million individual Mind Plans have already been created since the campaign was first launched in October 2019.

Famous faces - including actor and presenter Stephen Fry, Mercury prize winner Arlo Parks and TV presenter Jay Blades - are supporting the new campaign sharing their personal mental wellbeing experiences during the last 18 months, and encouraging others to take steps to look after themselves.

Stephen Fry will also voice a new TV advert highlighting ‘what works for me’, depicting the little things that people can do to look after their mental health such as being active, talking about their worries or taking up a hobby.

Stephen Fry, actor, writer and mental health advocate, said:

It’s fair to say that the last 18 months have presented us all with uniquely different and challenging obstacles from a mental health perspective. However, just like keeping in physical shape, it is important to find activities you enjoy to keep your mind healthy. I’ve found food preparation and cooking has helped me relax over the past year. It’s all about finding what works best for you to help deal with the everyday stresses and strains of life - it could be exercise, baking a cake or getting stuck in with gardening – the list is endless. If you are struggling and need advice then check out the Every Mind Matters website for tips and guidance to get you started today.

Rohan, 46, from London, is a mental health advocate who has run an impressive 50 marathons and credits running as a huge help for his mental wellbeing. Rohan said:

Looking after our mental wellbeing is the most important thing we can do, and I want to encourage us all to think about the simple things we can do every day which are life-giving and positively impact our mental health. For me personally, running is just one of my tools to manage my stress levels and stay physically healthy. If you want to get tips and advice on how to boost your mental wellbeing, and really equip your wellbeing toolkit, search Every Mind Matters.

The campaign is supported by a coalition of leading mental health charities, including CALM, The Mental Health Foundation, Mental Health Innovations, and a range of commercial, third-sector, NHS and Local Authority partners, who will share mental health messages with their customers, members and colleagues, including Mental Health First Aid, Carers organisations and more.

Better Health - Every Mind Matters offers information and videos to help young people look after their own mental wellbeing, and will be promoting them through social media channels and in schools. The Every Mind Matters website also provides dedicated support to help parents and guardians look after the mental wellbeing of the children and young people they care for.