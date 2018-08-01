New Competition: Take Cover!

DASA has launched this competition to focus on protection from ballistic threats and fragmentation. The protection against blast and directed energy (such as Rocket Propelled Grenades) threats would also be of interest. Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats are outside the scope of this competition.

The competition is intended that the final solution will protect multiple (up to ten) soldiers rather than be used for individual soldier personal protection (such as body armour etc.). Potential for future modularity, flexibility and scalability may also be explored. The final solution will need to remain operational for a number of days in different operating environments and climates. The solution can be single use.

Whilst this is not a call for camouflage technologies, innovative camouflage, concealment and deception proposals which could form part of an overall integrated solution are welcome. The solution may also be utilised for discreet protection of equipment.

The programme is expected to have a duration of three years with multiple phases. Up to £600k is available for Phase 1 for six month duration projects. Over £1m of additional funding may be available for future phases.

The competition closes at midday 24 October 2018.

For more information on the competition, view the competition summary document here.

If you have any queries on this competition, please do contact us at accelerator@dstl.gov.uk or sign up for alerts on our news pages.