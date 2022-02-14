New chief executive at Defence Science and Technology Laboratory

Paul has led complex large science and technology programmes in the defence and civil sector for more than 20 years.

He joins Dstl from the Defence Nuclear Organisation where he was director warhead.

Paul, who started his UK Government career at Dstl ’s predecessor the Chemical Defence Establishment, Porton Down, as a higher scientific officer 34 years ago, said:

It is the privilege of a lifetime to be asked to take stewardship of Dstl – the very place I started my career. Dstl is a world-renowned science and technology organisation and plays a pivotal role in keeping this country safe and prosperous. I look forward to working with brilliant Dstl colleagues to ensure the UK benefits from the best scientific advice and technological solutions.

Dstl chairman Adrian Belton said:

I’m delighted to welcome Paul to Dstl . He brings a tremendous amount of experience in science and technology across government as well as defence and security that will be invaluable to Dstl at an incredibly exciting time. I look forward to working with him.

Paul’s first day in the job is today, Monday 14 February 2022.

He replaces Doug Umbers who has been interim chief executive since Gary Aitkenhead left the organisation in April last year.

Doug returns to his role as Dstl Chief Operating Officer.

More information about Paul’s varied career can be found in his biography.