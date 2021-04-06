Dstl bids farewell to its current chief executive
Chief Operating Officer Doug Umbers is stepping into the role while a successor is sought.
After three years leading the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), its Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead is taking on a new role with a global technology company.
During his time at Dstl, Gary has overseen the organisation’s response to the Novichok incident, its support to combat COVID-19, and its wider work to deliver the science inside UK defence and security.
Dstl’s Chief Operating Officer Doug Umbers is stepping into the Chief Executive role while a successor is sought. Doug said:
“Gary has led and overseen a number of high-profile activities during his time at Dstl, and we wish him well in his next venture. I am looking forward to leading Dstl’s world-class experts to deliver cutting-edge science and technology.”
