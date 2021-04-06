Dstl bids farewell to its current chief executive

After three years leading the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory ( Dstl ), its Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead is taking on a new role with a global technology company.

During his time at Dstl , Gary has overseen the organisation’s response to the Novichok incident, its support to combat COVID-19, and its wider work to deliver the science inside UK defence and security.

Dstl ’s Chief Operating Officer Doug Umbers is stepping into the Chief Executive role while a successor is sought. Doug said: