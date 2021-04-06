News story

Dstl bids farewell to its current chief executive

Chief Operating Officer Doug Umbers is stepping into the role while a successor is sought.

Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
6 April 2021
8 April 2021
Doug Umbers, interim chief executive Dstl

Doug Umbers, Interim Chief Executive of Dstl

After three years leading the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), its Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead is taking on a new role with a global technology company.

During his time at Dstl, Gary has overseen the organisation’s response to the Novichok incident, its support to combat COVID-19, and its wider work to deliver the science inside UK defence and security.

Dstl’s Chief Operating Officer Doug Umbers is stepping into the Chief Executive role while a successor is sought. Doug said:

“Gary has led and overseen a number of high-profile activities during his time at Dstl, and we wish him well in his next venture. I am looking forward to leading Dstl’s world-class experts to deliver cutting-edge science and technology.”

