More officers on streets to smoke out illicit tobacco and vapes

Tighter and tougher protections to protect children and communities from illicit tobacco and vapes have been unveiled today (Sunday 22 March) as the landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill moves closer to creating a smokefree UK.

A new £10 million boost for Trading Standards will bolster operations in local communities for the next year, to fund an expected 80 more apprentice enforcement officers to stop harmful tobacco and vape products finding their way into neighbourhood shops and stopping underage sales.

Officers work closely with local police to take down organised crime groups that operate within networks to supply illegal vapes. Trading Standards plays a key role, operating targeted seizures and sending sniffer dogs to hunt down illicit vapes hidden in shops.

Today’s package builds on robust measures in place to tackle illicit tobacco and vapes, including HMRC and Border Force’s £100 million Illicit Tobacco Strategy to crack down on illegal tobacco. Alongside this, the new vaping duty (which will come into force in 2026) will introduce new civil and criminal powers, giving them the ability to seize products and recruit over 200 additional compliance staff.

This new funding sits alongside the Tobacco and Vapes Bill which will create the world’s first smoke-free generation, gradually ending the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009 and toughening laws to protect children from addiction.

The Bill will also introduce new £200 on the spot fines in England and Wales for breaches of age of sale restrictions, alongside powers to introduce a licensing scheme for retailers to sell tobacco, vape and nicotine products in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This action delivers on the government’s Plan for Change to create an NHS fit for the future by focusing on the crucial role prevention can take in cutting waiting lists, while also making our streets safer by tackling organised crime.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Ashley Dalton said:

Buying illicit tobacco and vapes may save a few pennies in your pocket, but they can be incredibly dangerous and are often linked to criminal activity. It’s vital the Tobacco and Vapes Bill moves forward so we can tackle this illicit trade and free our children from a life imprisoned by addiction. By phasing out tobacco, introducing new restrictions on vapes and putting more boots on our streets, we’re taking the concrete action needed to deliver our Plan for Change and bring us that one step closer to a healthier, smoke-free future.”

John Herriman, Chief Executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said:

CTSI is very welcoming of the announcement of substantial funding for Trading Standards services across England. This much-needed investment will strengthen our ability to support businesses in complying with current and future tobacco and vaping regulations and will also ensure we are well placed to support the protection of public health. It also reinforces our commitment to taking firm action against anyone who seeks to harm their local communities by choosing to operate outside the law. With these additional resources, we can make a real difference in both keeping consumers safe, and ensuring a fair and responsible marketplace.

Lord Michael Bichard, Chair, National Trading Standards, said: