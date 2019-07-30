MOD announces new DE&S Chair

He will take over the Chair role in November 2019 and head up the board for DE&S, the MOD’s enabling organisation established to equip and support the UK’s armed forces for operations now and in the future, ensuring its effectiveness in all aspects of its role.

As a non-executive chair, he will work with the Chief Executive to provide strategic leadership to the organisation and be accountable to Ministers at MOD for the work of DE&S.

The new DE&S Chair Mark Russell CBE said:

I am delighted to be appointed to the role of Chair of DE&S. I am greatly looking forward to working with the DE&S team, and with MOD colleagues, to continue the important work of maximising value and efficiencies across defence and in partnering more effectively with private sector suppliers.

With more than 12,500 civilian and military staff, DE&S is a professional defence acquisition organisation responsible for a range of complex programmes that provide the equipment and support that the UK’s armed forces need to operate effectively.

Mark joins DE&S from UK Government Investments, HMG’s centre of excellence for Corporate Finance and Corporate Governance where he held the Chief Executive appointment for six years. Mark has extensive experience in corporate finance and strategy, across both the public and private sector.

Announcing the appointment, MOD Permanent Secretary Sir Stephen Lovegrove said: