Minister for the Middle East meets with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt met his Iranian counterpart, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in London yesterday for talks on bilateral issues, including the Iran nuclear deal and cases of British dual nationals detained in Iran. During the meetings, held at the Foreign Office, the Ministers also discussed Iran’s role in the Middle East.

Speaking following the meetings, Minister Burt said:

Continuing constructive engagement with Iran is vital on issues ranging from the preservation of the Iran nuclear deal to the ongoing detention of British dual nationals in Iran. The Foreign Secretary had useful meetings on these areas when he visited Tehran in December last year, and it was good to have an opportunity to build on this with some positive discussions in London today. Iran is, in addition, a pivotal actor in the wider Middle East. In my meetings I urged the Iranian government to play a more positive role in the region, particularly in the conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

