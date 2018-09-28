Minister for Africa announces vital funding for LGBT inclusion

Last year, the UK government carried out a survey of LGBT people in the UK, to gather accurate and comprehensive data about their experiences and the challenges they face.

The response was unprecedented – over 100,000 people took part, making it the world’s largest ever national survey of LGBT and intersex people. As a result, the government has stepped up its efforts against LGBT hate crime. The reporting and recording of hate incidents has improved as well as the police response rate to these.

Although the UK leads the way in much of its LGBT legislation and policies, there is still more to do. At the Commonwealth Summit earlier this year, the Prime Minister Theresa May, expressed her deep regret for the UK’s past role in introducing laws in Commonwealth nations which criminalised same-sex relations, and for the legacy of discrimination and violence that persists today.

To continue addressing these historic wrongs, and to drive positive change, Minister Baldwin pledged that the UK government would invest more support through UK Aid Connect, to promote global LGBT inclusion .

Speaking at the Violence against LGBTI Individuals UNGA event, Minister Harriett Baldwin said:

We have all come together as nations with a shared vision of a better future for LGBTI people everywhere.

Through this vital UK Aid Connect funding, the government will work with LGBT groups, research institutions, human rights defenders and think tanks to:

strengthen LGBT communities;

increase the economic inclusion of LGBT people;

reduce violence against them; and

instil respect for their human rights and personal wellbeing.

Step-by-step, the UK government is committed to working with international partners to make the world a safer and better place.

The UK government will invest £12million through UK Aid Connect to promote global LGBT inclusion.