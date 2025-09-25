Millions of vaccines to be made in Oxfordshire, and government unveils £50 million fund, in double boost for life sciences

Millions of cutting-edge mRNA vaccines to be made at new Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre, officially being opened in Oxfordshire by the Health and Social Care Secretary

investment to UK Moderna is investing over £1 billion in UK R&D as part of 10-year strategic partnership with government: to discover new therapies, create jobs, and boost pandemic resilience

as part of 10-year strategic partnership with government: to discover new therapies, create jobs, and boost pandemic resilience Harwell facility can produce 250 million vaccine doses a year in the event of a pandemic: proof of life sciences’ value to the UK’s national resilience

Pioneering US biotech firm Moderna will make millions of vaccines for seasonal viruses like COVID-19 , create dozens of highly skilled jobs, and help build a Britain that’s more resilient to pandemics thanks to a new cutting-edge research centre opening in Oxfordshire today (Wednesday 24 September).

The new Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre is the latest addition to the UK’s £100 billion life sciences sector to come out of Moderna’s 10-year strategic partnership with the government. The partnership also includes an over £1 billion programme of investment in UK R&D being brought forward by the company, tapping into the UK’s deep skills base, world-class academic institutions, and the power of the NHS as an engine for research and innovation. Today’s opening sends out a clear signal about this government’s ambitions to unleash life sciences as a force for boosting our health, our wealth, and our national resilience. Strong and fruitful partnerships like this one, with Moderna, form a critical part of these endeavours.

The facility will support around 150 highly-skilled jobs, while enabling groundbreaking work on the use of mRNA vaccine technology to tackle cancer and seasonal infections like flu, RSV and COVID-19 , subject to the usual regulatory processes. RNA technology is an emerging field of healthcare with the potential to overhaul how we tackle a wide range of diseases that currently cause ill-health and distress.

It could also be utilised to produce up to 250 million vaccine doses a year in the event of a pandemic, making a critical contribution to our national resilience to future health emergencies, by building the UK’s capacity to produce cutting-edge therapies at scale, at home, should they be needed.

To support further game-changing investments in life sciences R&D , the government is piloting the Life Sciences Transformational R&D Investment Fund. This new £50 million fund aims to bolster the UK’s research and development infrastructure by supporting large-scale, capital-intensive projects in the life sciences sector worth over £100 million. The fund is designed to attract substantial private investment in UK-based R&D , reinforcing the UK’s position as the location of choice for life sciences innovation, and pulling in the investment that is a vital part of economic growth.

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said:

Life sciences are a great British success story and this new cutting-edge facility is the next pivotal moment in boosting our nation’s health, innovation and economy. The government is investing billions into this vital sector and partnering the might of Moderna with the brilliance of our NHS will enable us to benefit from innovative vaccine technology as we shift healthcare from treatment to prevention. Pioneering centres like these will help ensure this country remains a powerhouse in this growing industry, as part of our comprehensive Plan for Change.

Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

The UK’s life sciences sector is a fundamental part of our nation’s health and economy, and will be critical to our ambitions going forward. The pioneering work Moderna will be doing, here in the UK, on mRNA is a prime example of the opportunity we want to grasp. It’s the chance for new treatments that save lives, and new products that drive growth and job creation, all made possible thanks to our world-class institutions, skills, and the NHS. It is this unique mix that makes the UK a life sciences destination that punches well above its weight. The opening of this centre is proof of the brilliant things coming out of the deep and meaningful relationships we’re determined to forge with companies like Moderna. This Innovation Centre will strengthen the UK’s growth, health, and our resilience.

Darius Hughes, UK General Manager of Moderna, said:

It has been incredible to see the MITC built at record speed to bring our mRNA manufacturing to the UK, and this progress wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our partners and the UK government. With the facility now open and operational, we’re proud to be the first company to have established a UK-based mRNA manufacturing capability to support NHS seasonal vaccination programmes. This mission-driven collaboration strengthens the UK’s pandemic preparedness and is a win-win-win for patients, for government, and for the life sciences sector.

Professor Susan Hopkins, CEO , UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) said:

The opening of this impressive state of the art facility in Harwell, alongside Moderna’s substantial investment in UK research and development, will help ensure the NHS has rapid access to mRNA vaccines if needed in a future pandemic. It will also open doors to new vaccine products, helping support the government’s 10 Year Health Plan and the focus on prevention. I’m delighted that UKHSA leads the partnership on behalf of government. It is an exemplar on how we and government can work closely with industry to prepare and respond to emerging health threats. It will support the UK’s ambitions towards the 100 Days Mission, helping put the UK at the forefront of pandemic preparedness and new technologies whilst driving economic growth.

Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ), said:

The MHRA is proud to have played a pivotal role in bringing this world-class facility to operational readiness. Our rigorous assessment and swift authorisation of the Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre demonstrates how robust regulation can enable innovation while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality. The UK was the first country to authorise mRNA vaccines during the pandemic, and this facility builds on that legacy of scientific excellence and regulatory agility. Through close collaboration with Moderna and our government partners, we’ve ensured that the UK now has the capability to rapidly translate cutting-edge mRNA science into safe, effective medicines for patients.

Moderna is best-known for developing one of the first COVID jabs put to use during the pandemic. These vaccines were based on messenger RNA technology: an emerging field of healthcare with enormous potential – ranging from cancer therapies currently being trialled on the NHS, to new vaccines for seasonal infections like flu and norovirus.

The work Moderna are doing shows how the UK is already the go-to destination for mRNA research. Adaptable, quicker to develop and potentially more accurate than traditional medicines, RNA therapies will make sure our health services are ready to take on pandemics, rare conditions and other emerging diseases. The government is determined to work with industry and academia to seize this technology’s vast potential.

Moderna are also investing in UK R&D more broadly – ranging from clinical trials, to backing for postgraduate researchers. The company was one of the largest industry sponsors of clinical trials in the UK in 2024, and its investment is helping to get a larger number and broader range of volunteers involved in clinical trials, as part of the UK Vaccine Innovation Pathway. Moderna’s 10-year strategic partnership with the government is managed by the UK Health Security Agency.

Strategic partnerships like this one with Moderna, and others with BioNTech and Eli Lilly, and backing industry to unlock investment in the UK, are just some of the ways the government is determined to unleash our life sciences sector as an engine for prosperity and better health, through our Life Sciences Sector Plan.

The UK life sciences sector is a powerhouse, worth around £100 billion, and supports over 300,000 jobs up and down the country, which is why it has been earmarked in the Industrial Strategy, as one of the 8 key sectors that will drive growth over the coming decade. We are fostering an environment where innovation thrives and businesses flourish. Recent successes include BioNTech’s £1 billion, 10-year investment, Wellcome jointly backing our £600 million Health Data Research Service, US developer Prologis’ £3 billion investment into the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, and GSK investing £50 million in the GSK-Oxford Cancer Immuno-Prevention Programme.

The Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre being based in Oxfordshire will also bolster the wealth of talent, expertise and innovative thinking found right across the OxCam Corridor. The Oxford-Cambridge region already accounts for over 7% of total UK GDP, contributing over £40 billion to the UK economy, and fully realising its potential could add a further £78 billion by 2035.