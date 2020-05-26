MHRA issues a scientific opinion for the first medicine to treat COVID-19 in the UK

This step will support the use of remdesivir in the treatment of adults and adolescents hospitalised with severe coronavirus (COVID-19) infection who meet additional clinical criteria.

EAMS was set up by the MHRA to give patients with life-threatening or seriously debilitating conditions access to medicines that are not yet licenced, but when there is a clear, unmet medical need. Following expert advice from the Commission on Human Medicines and the Expert Working Group on COVID-19, the MHRA has delivered this scientific opinion after a rigorous evaluation of the benefit/risk balance of the medicine, based on the data available.

This scientific opinion does not replace the normal licensing procedures for medicines but supports prescribers and patients to make a decision on whether to use the medicine before its licence is approved. As part of the scientific opinion, a framework to collect safety data and manage risks will be implemented.

Remdesivir’s current use in the UK will be for patients in cases of high unmet medical need determined by a physician through the EAMS, where it will be provided to the NHS free of charge by Gilead throughout the EAMS period. It will also continue to be used in clinical trials. Several clinical trials to evaluate remdesivir and its possible effects on patients with COVID-19 have already been approved by the MHRA and are ongoing in the UK.

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, said:

We are committed to ensuring that patients can have fast access to promising new treatments for COVID-19. We will continue to work closely with the Department of Health and Social Care and other healthcare partners on protecting public health in the UK by prioritising our essential work on clinical trials, access to medicines, and the development of vaccines.

Notes to editors:

Read the scientific opinion for remdesivir.

Read the DHSC press release on how selected NHS patients will access coronavirus treatment remdesivir

For new patients wishing to access EAMS medicines in England, trusts must register patients on the NHS England web-based registration system. Queries to NHS England regarding the scheme can be submitted to england.eams@nhs.net

For information about access in Northern Ireland, contact Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and Joe Magee, Secondary Care Directorate at Joe.Magee@dhsspsni.gov.uk

For information about access in Scotland, contact the Scottish Government Directorate General Health & Social Care at medicines.policy@gov.scot

For information about access in Wales, contact the Welsh Government Health and Social Services Group by emailing Andrew Evans, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer or Lynne Schofield, Head of Pharmacy and Prescribing policy at Pharmacyand.PrescribingBranch@gov.wales