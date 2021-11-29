MHRA statement on expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination booster programme

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive said:

“The public can be confident that our robust regulatory assessment supports the JCVI’s recommended extension to the vaccination campaign. This further strengthens our ability to ensure people are protected against COVID-19 and saves lives.

“Our safety monitoring to date shows that COVID-19 vaccines continue to be safe and effective for the vast majority of people. The vast majority of reactions which are reported relate to expected side effects such as injection site reactions and flu-like symptoms, as was seen in our initial assessment. Our proactive monitoring of the safety of booster doses does not raise any new concerns.

“We have continued to carefully scrutinise all the data we have available to us and our robust surveillance programme includes monitoring all suspected reactions for young people and adolescents as well as adults. We ensure all suspected reports are carefully followed up. When you are called for your booster dose, you can come forward confident that the benefits in preventing serious COVID-19 far outweigh any risks.”