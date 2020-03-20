MHRA services during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Following the Prime Minister’s statement earlier this week on the UK’s coronavirus response and the government advice to work from home where possible, a large proportion of our workforce is working from home.

The National Institute for Biological Standards and Control is continuing essential laboratory activities on site although there will still be a proportion of staff working from home where possible.

This should have little to no impact if you wish to contact us. We are available through telephone and email and therefore you should not be affected.

If you are writing to us please do so by email if possible, or contact us by telephone, as we will have infrequent access to physical mail sent into the office.

If you were due to have a meeting with us, whether in person or via video or teleconference, please contact the meeting organiser in the first instance.

If you have any questions or are unable to reach someone at the MHRA, please email info@mhra.gov.uk

See our guidance on COVID-19 for all our latest information.