Press release
MHRA approves new life-saving breathing aid to help keep coronavirus (COVID-19) patients out of intensive care
Adapted breathing aid developed by UCL, UCLH and Mercedes Formula One provides vital technology to NHS.
The MHRA has provided regulatory guidance to a team of University College London (UCL) and Mercedes Formula One engineers and clinicians to build an adapted Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device that delivers oxygen to the lungs without needing a ventilator.
The device, which has now been approved to use in patients, provides breathing support and can help keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care.
CPAP devices are already used in hospitals but are in short supply. The collaboration between UCL and Mercedes is supported by the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre and the NHS.
Graeme Tunbridge, MHRA interim Director of Devices, said:
‘This achievement is a brilliant example of cross-disciplinary and collaborative teamwork ahead of the anticipated London surge in coronavirus patients. It is vital to support the NHS to be as prepared as possible to give the best possible treatment to patients. We will continue to ensure that we respond rapidly to help protect the public at this very challenging time.’