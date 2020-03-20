Guidance

Specification for ventilators to be used in UK hospitals during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

This guidance sets out the clinical requirements based on the consensus of what is ‘minimally acceptable’ performance in the opinion of the anaesthesia and intensive care medicine professionals and medical device regulators.

Published 20 March 2020
Details

The guidance is for devices which are most likely to confer therapeutic benefit on a patient suffering with ARDS caused by SARS-CoV-2, used in the initial care of patients requiring urgent ventilation.

