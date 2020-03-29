Specification for Rapidly Manufactured CPAP System to be used during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

This guidance is for devices which are most likely to confer therapeutic benefit on a patient requiring CPAP because of respiratory failure caused by the virus, used in the initial care of patients requiring urgent support.

We have set out the clinical requirements based on the consensus of what is ‘minimally acceptable’ performance in the opinion of the anaesthesia and intensive care medicine professionals and medical device regulators given the emergency situation.

This is a fast-moving situation and this page will be continually updated.

Further information

We have published separate guidance on the specification for ventilators to be used in UK hospitals.

We have also published guidance on Exemptions from Devices regulations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The British Standards Institution have made their standards on ventilators accessible free of charge.